The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $111,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. FMR LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at $43,800,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Shares of PG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

