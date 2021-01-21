The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

