The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

NYSE:PG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at $43,800,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

