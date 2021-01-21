The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $325.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

