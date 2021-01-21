The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SGE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 624.44 ($8.16).

LON:SGE traded up GBX 26.91 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 599.91 ($7.84). 5,999,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,259. The company has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 578.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 669.98. The Sage Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93.

In related news, insider John Bates purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £49,728 ($64,969.95). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Insiders have bought a total of 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800 in the last ninety days.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

