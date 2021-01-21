The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Shares Up 3.5%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.17. 2,053,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,708,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

