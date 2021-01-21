The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.