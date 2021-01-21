The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.69.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.63. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $145.55.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

