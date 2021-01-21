The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

WEN opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Wendy’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

