THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $26,228.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001057 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

