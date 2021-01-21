ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 9.6%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.73. 9,269,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 2,198,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 495.98% and a negative net margin of 184.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

