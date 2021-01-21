THORChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.44 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00005616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $273.25 million and approximately $35.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00052682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00126264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00291383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00074505 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain's official website is thorchain.org. THORChain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. THORChain's official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

