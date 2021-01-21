Thrive Token (THRT) Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $446,274.98 and approximately $5,250.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00526553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.86 or 0.03780956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

