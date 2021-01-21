Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU) Trading Down 3.1%

Thruvision Group plc (THRU.L) (LON:THRU) was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). Approximately 149,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 32,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.80 ($0.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.78 million and a P/E ratio of -27.78.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

