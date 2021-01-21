thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.