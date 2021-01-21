Tidex Token (TDX) One Day Volume Hits $1,701.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 108.2% higher against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,701.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

