TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Tops $365,494.40

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $365,494.40 and $2.47 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00458431 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.