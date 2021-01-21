TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Down 5.1%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 966,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 488,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

