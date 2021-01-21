Tina Whyte Buys 75,000 Shares of Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Stock

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$671,250.

BFF stock opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.

