Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.28. Titanium shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 12,269 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

About Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

