Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $21.93. 1,171,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 506,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.