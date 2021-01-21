TL Private Wealth Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,770. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

