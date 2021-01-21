TokenClub (TCT) Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $1.56 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00572060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.03923413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016771 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenClub is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency investment platform, which provides investors with cryptocurrency market information, investment consulting and strategies, and other services. TCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on TokenClub's ecosystem. “

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.