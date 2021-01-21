Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 5.5% Higher

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.98. 38,611,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 52,642,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $259.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.