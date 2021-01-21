Tony McGrath Acquires 6,667 Shares of Servcorp Limited (SRV.AX) (ASX:SRV) Stock

Servcorp Limited (SRV.AX) (ASX:SRV) insider Tony McGrath bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,001.00 ($14,286.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.29.

About Servcorp Limited (SRV.AX)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; virtual office services, such as business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services; and co-working and meeting room services.

