Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Up 10.2%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price rose 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 9,862,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,873,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $159.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe bought 1,630,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

