Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 696 shares in the company, valued at $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,234 shares of company stock worth $91,092,530. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $314.45 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $320.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.75. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

