Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,621 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 491,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,978,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 613,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

