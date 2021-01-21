Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.93

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 20356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 243,675 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after buying an additional 217,465 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 65.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 96,952 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

