Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $37.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $30.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

