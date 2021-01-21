Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 2.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.81% of Tractor Supply worth $133,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.15. 14,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

