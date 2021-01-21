Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 908% compared to the average daily volume of 108 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPZM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

