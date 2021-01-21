Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 860 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,244% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

