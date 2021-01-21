Traders Buy Large Volume of Kellogg Call Options (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,008 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,938 call options.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

