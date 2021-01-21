Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 530 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the third quarter worth $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of NIC by 12.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $29.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

