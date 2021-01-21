Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,318% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

BNS opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,525,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,377,000 after acquiring an additional 69,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

