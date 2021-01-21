Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Upgraded to Buy by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TNLIY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28. Trainline has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

