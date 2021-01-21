Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after buying an additional 208,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 197,167 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE PM opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

