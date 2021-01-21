Transform Wealth LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.