Transform Wealth LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

APH stock opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

