Transform Wealth LLC Has $589,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

