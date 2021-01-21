Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 493,001 shares of company stock worth $68,685,208. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

