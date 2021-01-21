Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

