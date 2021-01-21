Transform Wealth LLC Sells 273 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

