Transform Wealth LLC Sells 798 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,903.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,765.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

