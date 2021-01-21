Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,429.40 ($18.68).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,415 ($18.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,178.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88).

In other news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 89 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, for a total transaction of £930.94 ($1,216.28). Also, insider John Rogers acquired 61 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Insiders have bought a total of 215 shares of company stock valued at $260,486 in the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

