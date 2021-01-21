TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

