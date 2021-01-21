TRH Financial LLC Sells 71 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,393,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH opened at $350.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

