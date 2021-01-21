Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,892,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $229.91 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

