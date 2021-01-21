Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM opened at $34.58 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.